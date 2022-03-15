Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,922,000 after purchasing an additional 93,168 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nintendo by 677.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 217,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nintendo (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.