NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
