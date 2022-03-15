Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Shares Down 7.1%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

