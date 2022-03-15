Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.34. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 3,920 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nobilis Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

