Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Down 0.2%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.84. 164,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,187% from the average session volume of 12,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 132.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

