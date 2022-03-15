Noir (NOR) Trading Up 51.8% This Week

Noir (NOR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Noir has a market capitalization of $105,054.16 and approximately $11.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,516,964 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

