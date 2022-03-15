Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.00 million, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

