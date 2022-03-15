Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.50. 366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,828. Nordson has a 12-month low of $197.01 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nordson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nordson by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

