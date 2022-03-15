Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.824-$9.133 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Nordson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NDSN traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $216.50. 366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day moving average is $244.29. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 12 month low of $197.01 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nordson by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nordson by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Nordson by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nordson by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

