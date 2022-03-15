North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$435,858.09 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$435,858.09.
TSE NOA traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,617. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.
About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Read More
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.