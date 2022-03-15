North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$435,858.09 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$435,858.09.

TSE NOA traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,617. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

