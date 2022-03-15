NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Update

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 679,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.4 days.

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

