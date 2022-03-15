Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.