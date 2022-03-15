Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider Purchases £5,003.20 in Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James McCarthy acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.20 ($6,506.11).
Shares of LON NCYT traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 220.60 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,081. The stock has a market cap of £155.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Novacyt S.A. has a one year low of GBX 131.18 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 790.43 ($10.28). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.44.
Novacyt Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.