Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider Purchases £5,003.20 in Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James McCarthy acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.20 ($6,506.11).

Shares of LON NCYT traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 220.60 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,081. The stock has a market cap of £155.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Novacyt S.A. has a one year low of GBX 131.18 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 790.43 ($10.28). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.44.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

