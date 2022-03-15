Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,063. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.04.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novan will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

