Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novanta by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

