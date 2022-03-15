Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. Novanta has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

