Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.567 per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.