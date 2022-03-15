Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Shares Up 0%

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13.
About Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.