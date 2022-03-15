Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.17. 128,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 158,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$78.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Get Nubeva Technologies alerts:

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.