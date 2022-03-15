Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

