Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 174,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,103,695 shares.The stock last traded at $95.07 and had previously closed at $99.06.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 57.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nutrien by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.