Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.44

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 175128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
