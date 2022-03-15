nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 583.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

