Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Observer (OBSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $65,949.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104448 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

