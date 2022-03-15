Obyte Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and $18,766.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $19.17 or 0.00048382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,275 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Obyte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

