Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian Sells 20,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 49,142,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,118,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

