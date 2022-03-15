Oddz Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Oddz has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $439,456.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.47 or 0.06668446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,220.53 or 0.99959081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040722 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

