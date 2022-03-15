ODUWA Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $10,597.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,486.15 or 1.00011969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00068908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

