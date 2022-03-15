Oikos Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $66,119.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.75 or 0.06649054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.43 or 1.00067860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

