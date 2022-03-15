OKCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,722.00 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, OKCash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $906,084.54 and $1,722.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.07 or 0.99799421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,546,280 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.