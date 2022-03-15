Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) COO Purchases $71,975.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZEUS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,610. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $324.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $624.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth $955,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

