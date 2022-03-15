Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 2.9%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)
