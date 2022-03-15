OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.41. OmniComm Systems shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41.
OmniComm Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMCM)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OmniComm Systems (OMCM)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for OmniComm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniComm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.