OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.41. OmniComm Systems shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

OmniComm Systems, Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials.

