Ontology Market Cap Reaches $424.23 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $424.23 million and $27.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00177700 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00025829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00400151 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

