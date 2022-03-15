Open Governance Token One Day Volume Reaches $54,586.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $120,552.34 and approximately $54,586.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

