Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 77,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 667,437 shares.The stock last traded at $40.77 and had previously closed at $41.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

