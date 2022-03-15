OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPGN shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

