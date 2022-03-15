Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 80,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

