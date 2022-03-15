Opium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,433.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $48,433.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06638448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,352.67 or 1.00202345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

