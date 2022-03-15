OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $106,400.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00.
- On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.
NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 135,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
