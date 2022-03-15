Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Director Louis Miramontes Sells 5,357 Shares

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 112,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $431.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.