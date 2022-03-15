Oppenheimer Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $240.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

DG opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.79. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

