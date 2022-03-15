Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 8.1%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 5,974,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,944,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of £8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

