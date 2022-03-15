Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 8.1%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 5,974,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,944,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of £8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.
About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)
Featured Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.