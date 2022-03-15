Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 558,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,767. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

