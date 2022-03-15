Orbs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.70 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $196.09 million and $5.70 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

