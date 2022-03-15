O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $699.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $674.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $477.01 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $663.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.69.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.