OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.12.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. 313,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.