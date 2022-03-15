Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $705,512.34 and $23,730.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

