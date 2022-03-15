Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

