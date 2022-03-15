OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $529.82

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 529.82 ($6.89) and traded as low as GBX 454.60 ($5.91). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 470.40 ($6.12), with a volume of 622,492 shares.

OSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.65) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($7.22).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 529.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 514.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.